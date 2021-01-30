Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Lexaria Bioscience news, CEO Christopher Bunka bought 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.