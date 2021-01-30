LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) Shares Down 2.3%

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 20,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 77,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

