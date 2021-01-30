LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

LHCG traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company had a trading volume of 189,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

