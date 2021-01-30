Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.92. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 923,151 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

