Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Cap of $12.16 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 78.9% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $481,999.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

