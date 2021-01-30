Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,419.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $541,419.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

