Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifestyle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Lifestyle International stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Lifestyle International has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services.

