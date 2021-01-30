Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.