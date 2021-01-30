Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LGSXY opened at $4.56 on Friday. Light has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

