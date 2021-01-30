Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of LGSXY opened at $4.56 on Friday. Light has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
Light Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.