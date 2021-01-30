Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $367,957.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00385541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

