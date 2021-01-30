Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $389,118.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00389463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

