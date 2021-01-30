Lightstreams (PHT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $970,336.04 and approximately $2,748.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.17 or 0.04431548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

