LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $10,165.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00913951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.15 or 0.04601165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018700 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,000,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,448,998 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

