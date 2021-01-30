Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

