LINA Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,399.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00883048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.67 or 0.04284813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017916 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

