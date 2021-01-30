LINA Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $10,184.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINA has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars.

