Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) Shares Down 22.3%

Shares of Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Lincoln Park Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPBC)

Lincoln Park Bancorp. operates as the holding company for Lincoln 1st Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and saving accounts, such as passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, statement savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, holiday and vacation club accounts, student saver accounts, interest bearing now checking accounts, New Jersey consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Park Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Park Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.