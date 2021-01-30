Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.