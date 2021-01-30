Linear Market Cap Reaches $69.90 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $69.90 million and $7.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00906120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.10 or 0.04277182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018140 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,014,983,814 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

