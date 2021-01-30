Linear Price Up 75.8% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Linear has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,016,935,983 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

