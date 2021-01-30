LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,897.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $12,897.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.
LINKA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.