Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 19,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

