LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00043128 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,052,964,302 coins and its circulating supply is 704,982,819 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.