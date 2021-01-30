Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $673,130.74 and approximately $38,201.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00262841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064698 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,297.76 or 0.91435271 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.