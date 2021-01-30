Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,153,054 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.