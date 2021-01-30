Lisk (LSK) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $166.62 million and $8.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,075,605 coins and its circulating supply is 127,140,367 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

