Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,223.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $332,284.27 and approximately $5,223.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00263489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064908 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,308.14 or 0.91688607 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

Lisk Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.