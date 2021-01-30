Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $91,627.70 and $71.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,262.79 or 0.99760645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.