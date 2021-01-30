Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $318.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $353.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

