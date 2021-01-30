Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 766,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 157,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 227,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

