Livenodes Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

