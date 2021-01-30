LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

LIVX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 910,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

