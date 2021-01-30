LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 32,285 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

