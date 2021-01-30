LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,541 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 57,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

