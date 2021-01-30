Lobstex Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $108,589.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,202,160 coins and its circulating supply is 21,202,148 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.