Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

