Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.66 and its 200-day moving average is $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

