LockTrip Market Cap Achieves $9.27 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $6,016.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

