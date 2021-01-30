LockTrip Market Cap Tops $9.82 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $4,672.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
LockTrip Profile
Buying and Selling LockTrip
LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.