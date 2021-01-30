Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.77 or 0.04005449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00389447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01206907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00524484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00407845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00245441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

