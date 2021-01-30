Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02). 12,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 31,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £236.54 million and a P/E ratio of -21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.66.

In other Loungers plc (LGRS.L) news, insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of Loungers plc (LGRS.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

