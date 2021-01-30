Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in AT&T by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

