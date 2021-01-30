LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $9.73. LSI Industries shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 177,446 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $253.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

