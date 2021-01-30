Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.62. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 11,942 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCRF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

