LUKSO Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LYXE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.