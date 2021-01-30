Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.38

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and traded as low as $27.00. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.