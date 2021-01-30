Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Lunyr has a market cap of $245,893.96 and approximately $14,577.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

