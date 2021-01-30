LUXCoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $7,958.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.58 or 1.00189883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00935523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00306345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030585 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,625,801 coins and its circulating supply is 10,618,568 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

