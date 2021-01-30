Lykke (LKK) One Day Volume Tops $7,077.00

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Lykke has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $7,077.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lykke coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.33 or 0.90939534 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lykke is lykke.com

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.