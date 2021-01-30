Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LYSCF opened at $3.66 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

