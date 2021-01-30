Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LYSCF opened at $3.66 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
